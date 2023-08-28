ASM International NV: ASM first in semiconductor industry to have net-zero target verified by SBTi

Almere, The Netherlands

August 28, 2023





ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) announces today that the SBTi has verified ASM's net-zero science-based target by 2035.

ASM is the first company in the semiconductor sector to receive SBTi's verification of its net-zero target, the most ambitious target designation available through the SBTi process.

ASM's approved science-based near-term and long-term targets are:

Near-term: Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50.4% by 2032 from a 2021 base year; and reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 58.2% per EUR of value-added gross profits within the same timeframe

Long-term: Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2035 from a 2021 base year; and reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 97% per EUR of value-added gross profits within the same timeframe

Overall net-zero: Reach net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2035. The strategy is to prioritize direct emissions for decarbonization and neutralizing all residual emissions

"'Accelerate Sustainability' is a part of our long-term growth strategy," said Benjamin Loh, President and CEO of ASM. "The reason is that we recognize climate change as one of the most pressing issues of our time. We realize the significant work ahead of us in realizing our targets and know there is no time to waste."

ASM first announced the net-zero 2035 target in 2021 as part of its ambitious sustainability agenda. Since then, ASM immediately set itself on a path to decarbonize, growing its share of electricity from renewable sources to 76% in 2022 compared to 10% in 2020. ASM targets 100% renewable electricity by 2024.

Regarding Scope 3 GHG emissions, ASM is pursuing its targets across the value chain by focusing on product sustainability innovation in collaboration with leading customers. The company also engages in direct supply chain outreach, encouraging suppliers to accelerate their transition to renewable electricity. Realizing our net-zero targets will require progress both upstream and downstream in our entire value chain, we are collaborating with and engaging our stakeholders to join us in this journey. As part of its strategy, ASM ideated, is a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), and was elected as first chair of the consortium. This consortium was formed in 2022 to leverage the potential scale of collaboration to speed up the industry's progress on climate issues.

"Engaging in the SCC is critical to both our industry and ASM's progress toward net-zero," said John Golightly, ASM's Corporate Director of Sustainability, and elected chair of SCC's governing council.

In the first half of 2024, ASM aims to publish a Climate Transition Plan to further disclose its decarbonization efforts.





About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com





Attachment