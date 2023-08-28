DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074 GBP0.923 GBP0.915 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.066 GBP0.919947 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.070845

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,015,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 62 1.074 XDUB 12:05:40 00066778177TRLO0 148 1.074 XDUB 12:05:47 00066778179TRLO0 1312 1.074 XDUB 12:19:21 00066778377TRLO0 87 1.074 XDUB 12:19:21 00066778378TRLO0 87 1.074 XDUB 12:29:32 00066778531TRLO0 87 1.074 XDUB 12:43:35 00066778755TRLO0 1100 1.074 XDUB 12:57:03 00066778975TRLO0 91 1.074 XDUB 12:57:03 00066778976TRLO0 253 1.074 XDUB 12:57:03 00066778977TRLO0 3513 1.074 XDUB 13:04:54 00066779323TRLO0 100 1.072 XDUB 13:51:57 00066780791TRLO0 299 1.072 XDUB 13:57:36 00066780896TRLO0 90 1.072 XDUB 14:24:26 00066781445TRLO0 87 1.072 XDUB 14:31:09 00066781655TRLO0 87 1.072 XDUB 14:43:40 00066782452TRLO0 283 1.072 XDUB 14:46:26 00066782516TRLO0 237 1.072 XDUB 14:49:44 00066782652TRLO0 87 1.072 XDUB 14:53:53 00066782810TRLO0 2832 1.072 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782929TRLO0 3342 1.072 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782930TRLO0 1697 1.072 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782931TRLO0 3465 1.072 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782932TRLO0 1042 1.068 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782933TRLO0 1017 1.068 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782934TRLO0 2950 1.068 XDUB 15:12:38 00066783637TRLO0 2886 1.068 XDUB 15:45:09 00066785111TRLO0 2759 1.066 XDUB 15:55:29 00066785524TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 192 91.60 XLON 08:18:23 00066774793TRLO0 392 91.60 XLON 08:18:23 00066774794TRLO0 117 92.30 XLON 11:12:42 00066777405TRLO0 2700 92.30 XLON 11:12:42 00066777406TRLO0 213 92.30 XLON 11:13:42 00066777415TRLO0 616 92.30 XLON 11:13:42 00066777416TRLO0 546 92.30 XLON 12:11:16 00066778260TRLO0 1167 92.00 XLON 13:23:44 00066780178TRLO0 1374 92.00 XLON 13:45:14 00066780635TRLO0 915 92.00 XLON 13:46:09 00066780649TRLO0 634 92.00 XLON 13:46:09 00066780650TRLO0 1687 92.00 XLON 14:24:26 00066781443TRLO0 571 92.00 XLON 14:24:26 00066781444TRLO0 1967 92.00 XLON 14:43:40 00066782451TRLO0 8 92.00 XLON 14:48:32 00066782587TRLO0 2668 92.00 XLON 14:59:17 00066782928TRLO0 2468 91.90 XLON 15:44:13 00066785063TRLO0 1765 91.50 XLON 15:55:29 00066785523TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 267301 EQS News ID: 1712265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)