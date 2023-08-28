Anzeige
Montag, 28.08.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.08.23
08:05 Uhr
1,062 Euro
+0,006
+0,57 %
Dow Jones News
28.08.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.074     GBP0.923 
                                    GBP0.915 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.066 
 
                                    GBP0.919947 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.070845

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,015,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
62        1.074         XDUB      12:05:40      00066778177TRLO0 
148       1.074         XDUB      12:05:47      00066778179TRLO0 
1312       1.074         XDUB      12:19:21      00066778377TRLO0 
87        1.074         XDUB      12:19:21      00066778378TRLO0 
87        1.074         XDUB      12:29:32      00066778531TRLO0 
87        1.074         XDUB      12:43:35      00066778755TRLO0 
1100       1.074         XDUB      12:57:03      00066778975TRLO0 
91        1.074         XDUB      12:57:03      00066778976TRLO0 
253       1.074         XDUB      12:57:03      00066778977TRLO0 
3513       1.074         XDUB      13:04:54      00066779323TRLO0 
100       1.072         XDUB      13:51:57      00066780791TRLO0 
299       1.072         XDUB      13:57:36      00066780896TRLO0 
90        1.072         XDUB      14:24:26      00066781445TRLO0 
87        1.072         XDUB      14:31:09      00066781655TRLO0 
87        1.072         XDUB      14:43:40      00066782452TRLO0 
283       1.072         XDUB      14:46:26      00066782516TRLO0 
237       1.072         XDUB      14:49:44      00066782652TRLO0 
87        1.072         XDUB      14:53:53      00066782810TRLO0 
2832       1.072         XDUB      14:59:17      00066782929TRLO0 
3342       1.072         XDUB      14:59:17      00066782930TRLO0 
1697       1.072         XDUB      14:59:17      00066782931TRLO0 
3465       1.072         XDUB      14:59:17      00066782932TRLO0 
1042       1.068         XDUB      14:59:17      00066782933TRLO0 
1017       1.068         XDUB      14:59:17      00066782934TRLO0 
2950       1.068         XDUB      15:12:38      00066783637TRLO0 
2886       1.068         XDUB      15:45:09      00066785111TRLO0 
2759       1.066         XDUB      15:55:29      00066785524TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
192       91.60         XLON      08:18:23      00066774793TRLO0 
392       91.60         XLON      08:18:23      00066774794TRLO0 
117       92.30         XLON      11:12:42      00066777405TRLO0 
2700       92.30         XLON      11:12:42      00066777406TRLO0 
213       92.30         XLON      11:13:42      00066777415TRLO0 
616       92.30         XLON      11:13:42      00066777416TRLO0 
546       92.30         XLON      12:11:16      00066778260TRLO0 
1167       92.00         XLON      13:23:44      00066780178TRLO0 
1374       92.00         XLON      13:45:14      00066780635TRLO0 
915       92.00         XLON      13:46:09      00066780649TRLO0 
634       92.00         XLON      13:46:09      00066780650TRLO0 
1687       92.00         XLON      14:24:26      00066781443TRLO0 
571       92.00         XLON      14:24:26      00066781444TRLO0 
1967       92.00         XLON      14:43:40      00066782451TRLO0 
8        92.00         XLON      14:48:32      00066782587TRLO0 
2668       92.00         XLON      14:59:17      00066782928TRLO0 
2468       91.90         XLON      15:44:13      00066785063TRLO0 
1765       91.50         XLON      15:55:29      00066785523TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  267301 
EQS News ID:  1712265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

