Biocartis NV: Press Release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis appoints new Medical Advisory Board (MAB) of renowned practice leaders

PRESS RELEASE: 28 August 202 3 , 7:00 AM CE S T



Biocartis appoints new Medical Advisory Board (MAB) of renowned practice leaders

Mechelen, Belgium, 28 August 2023 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), is pleased to announce the appointment of a global Medical Advisory Board (MAB) comprised on renowned and influential KOLs in diagnostics, pharma and hospitals to advise, inform and guide Biocartis' expedited global growth in the area of diagnostic partnerships and to provide valuable expert technology insights (e.g. complementarity of Idylla with NGS or other technologies), expert knowledge on the clinical diagnostic needs in the field of oncology (e.g. regulatory insights, advocacy groups) and expert guidance on defining future strategies for pharma needs (e.g. reimbursement, cost and validation strategies). The new MAB will become effective as of 28 August 2023, with additional members joining within the coming weeks.

The Company is excited to welcome Anthony "Nino" Sireci, MD, M.Sc. and Maria Arcila, MD to the Biocartis Medical Advisory Board.

Anthony "Nino" Sireci, MD, M.Sc. is the Senior Vice President, Diagnostics Development at Loxo Oncology at Lilly. Dr. Sireci is a board certified Clinical Pathologist and a practicing molecular pathologist. Prior to joining Loxo, he was an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University and a medical director in the Laboratory of Personalized Genomic Medicine at Columbia Medical Center. He is an active member of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) where he serves on the organizations' Strategy Committee and was the former vice chair for new codes and pricing on the Economic Affairs Committee. He is also a member of the Pathology Coding Caucus in the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Molecular Pathology Advisory Group in the American Medical Association (AMA). Dr. Sireci received a B.A. in chemistry from New York University, an MD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and a Masters in Biostatistics from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. He completed his residency training in Clinical Pathology in the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia, where he also served as chief resident.



Maria Arcila, MD received her MD degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and completed postgraduate training in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at Madigan Army Medical Center, followed by subspecialty fellowships at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in Molecular Genetic Pathology and Hematopathology. She has served as Director of the Molecular Pathology Laboratory at MSKCC and is currently the Deputy Chief of the Molecular Diagnostic Service at the same institution. Dr. Arcila's research work highlights therapeutic and prognostic molecular markers in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies and her work focuses on the expansion, validation, and implementation of clinical tests to optimize precision medicine.

Commenting on the newly appointed Medical Advisory Board, Biocartis' CEO, Roger Moody, added: "Biocartis is committed to improving patient care through faster diagnostics and broader patient access. The Biocartis Medical Advisory Board (MAB) is one of our top priorities as we commercialize tests addressing these medical needs. These global leaders are in the forefront of addressing oncology diagnostics, treatment and medical intervention. We look forward to working with the Biocartis MAB as the voice of immediate oncology needs to improve medical care and expedited intervention."





----- END ----





More information

Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail ir@biocartis.com



About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla Platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla Platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla's continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.