

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales decreased in July after falling in the previous two months, mainly as a result of lower demand for automotive fuel and cultural and recreational goods, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Separate official data revealed that household consumption rebounded at the start of the third quarter.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in July versus a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Retail sales of other automotive fuel alone declined 1.7 percent over the month, and those of cultural and recreational goods slid 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, sales of ICT equipment showed a strong growth of 3.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a slightly faster pace of 1.4 percent in July, following a 1.3 percent fall a month ago.



Separate official data showed that household spending rose 0.2 percent monthly in July, in contrast to a 1.4 percent fall in June. The rebound was mainly attributed to a 5.3 percent growth in electricity and heating fuel purchases.



