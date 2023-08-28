DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.7483 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 449899 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 267329 EQS News ID: 1712385 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712385&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2023 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)