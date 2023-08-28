DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7579 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10086324 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 267303 EQS News ID: 1712333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

