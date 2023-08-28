Anzeige
Montag, 28.08.2023
WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
28.08.23
08:06 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2023 | 09:46
AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 12 months of the financial year 2022/2023

AB Linas Agro Group, company code 148030011, head office address: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar for the 12 months results of the financial year 2022/2023, scheduled onSeptember4th, 2023, at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the company's Chief Financial Officer, Mažvydas Šileika, who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until September 1st, 2023, to Paulius.Grigoravicius@nasdaq.com.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DOdXMd7GS7Gg6iX6EDfTnQ#/registration (https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DOdXMd7GS7Gg6iX6EDfTnQ#/registration)

You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. You will be asked to download the plug-in when entering the webinar for the first time. In case the plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser that enables the attendance opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the Nasdaq Baltic YouTube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference during which a company's representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and the possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.


Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


