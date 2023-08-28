Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial? Nach Schlüsselmeldung genau jetzt rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJW7 | ISIN: DK0060257814 | Ticker-Symbol: 22Z
Tradegate
28.08.23
09:45 Uhr
35,580 Euro
-0,840
-2,31 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,82035,16010:02
34,88035,12010:02
GlobeNewswire
28.08.2023 | 09:58
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 29
August2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0060257814           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Zealand Pharma          
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    58,641,502 shares (DKK 58,641,502)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:           15,834 shares (DKK 15,834)    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     58,657,336 shares (DKK 58,657,336)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: ·    DKK 127.00 - 11,334 shares
               ·    DKK 224.40 - 4,500 shares 
---------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         ZEAL               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        78587               
---------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.