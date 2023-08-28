Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 29 August2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 58,641,502 shares (DKK 58,641,502) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 15,834 shares (DKK 15,834) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,657,336 shares (DKK 58,657,336) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: · DKK 127.00 - 11,334 shares · DKK 224.40 - 4,500 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66