Gourmet Selection, the trade show for fine food, will once again be the place to be for producers and distributors of fine food as the 2023 season opens, with 350 business and brands exhibiting

Gourmet Selection unveils a sneak preview of a selection of gourmet products, on show on 10 and 11 September in Paris, at Porte de Versailles:

Les Plantations d'Acapella with their French tea harvest Stand C109

This harvest is a first for the tea industry in France. Various teas will be showcased: two spring green teas (La Tramontane and Le Marin), one spring black tea, one spring white tea, one autumn white tea and one autumn green tea.

Savor Sens and its mustards Stand F017

Looking to innovate in the mustards sector, Savor Sens is focusing on creating mustards to add a certain smoothness and elegance to dishes. Five original flavors are on offer: natural, Basque chiles, truffle, dried tomatoes and smoked spices, and mixed herbs.

L'Atelier Contal, Chewable buckwheat spoons for appetizers Stand A056

L'Atelier Contal has created chewable spoons, ideal for buffet suppers and for coffee with mini desserts alike. Following the success of the green lentil flour spoons, the firm has created a second version, using buckwheat. Less sweet, the chewable buckwheat spoon for appetizers aims to be more multi-purpose, and can be filled with sweet or savory treats.

Khla, the Mekong grocery company and its Kampot red pepper (protected geographical indication) Stand F091

Harvested when mature, Khla's Kampot red pepper is packaged in the form of peppercorns which can then be freshly ground in a pepper mill or using a pestle and mortar. Khla has carefully selected its exclusive pepper producer because of the rigor of its specifications. The growing area and the drying and sorting workshop are situated in Kampot itself, cradle of Kampot pepper, in the south of Cambodia.

Elixia with its organic lavender lemonade Stand D066

With water from the Jura mountains, agave syrup, floral waters and organic plant extracts: since 1856, Elixia has kept this recipe unchanged and produces it in many different flavors, all of them astonishing and authentic in equal measure. The lavender flavor has now been added to the organic range.

