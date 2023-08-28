Fisker has added to its current European launch markets with regional deliveries planned to start at the end of September.

To order or reserve a Fisker vehicle, customers will now be able to go to country-specific websites in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Fisker intends to follow its European strategy and establish retail locations and delivery and service centers in the three added markets concentrating on proximity to major cities.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that it has launched in three new European markets: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company had already launched in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, as well as Canada and the United States. Deliveries are underway in all regions.

The Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV is being delivered in both Europe and the United States. (Image credit: Fisker Inc.)

"It's incredibly exciting to expand into new European countries," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "Ultimately, we want to sell our vehicles all over the world, but creating a strong early presence in Europe has always been one of our highest priorities."

Customers of the three new launch markets can now visit country-specific websites for Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland to reserve and order a Fisker Ocean. The start of deliveries in those added markets is planned for the end of September. Residents of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland will enjoy the same direct-sales model as customers in other European markets. Customers in the three new launch countries will also benefit from comprehensive Fisker service and sales support.

Fisker intends to follow its strategy in these new markets and establish both Fisker Lounge locations or delivery and service centers in or near major cities.

Fisker's first vehicle, now being delivered in Europe and the US or reserve one of several forthcoming vehicles on fiskerinc.com. These include the Fisker PEAR, an affordable crossover aimed at city-dwellers; and the Fisker Rönin, a super GT convertible that's expected to produce over 1,000 horsepower. The Fisker PEAR is expected to have a base price of $29,900 USD, while the base price for the Fisker Rönin is expected at $385,000 USD. Pricing for European markets will be released later in 2023.

*The FiskerRönin is in development. The targeted range and other specifications are based upon Fisker internal simulations and are subject to change.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

