Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of memberships on Nasdaq Stockholm: MMX Trading B.V.

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on a request by the member, decided to terminate cash equity and equity derivatives memberships of MMX Trading B.V. Memberships will expire as of August 31, 2023 MMX Trading B.V. has traded with member ID MMX in the INET and Genium INET Trading Systems. Member: MMX Trading B.V. INET ID: MMX Genium INET: MMX Last day of trading: 31st of August, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm