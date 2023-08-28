Anzeige
Montag, 28.08.2023
GlobeNewswire
28.08.2023 | 10:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of memberships on Nasdaq Stockholm: MMX Trading B.V.

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on a request by the member, decided to terminate cash   
 equity and equity derivatives memberships of MMX Trading B.V. Memberships will 
 expire as of August 31, 2023                          
MMX Trading B.V. has traded with member ID MMX in the INET and Genium INET   
 Trading Systems.                                
Member:                 MMX Trading B.V.            
INET ID:                 MMX                  
Genium INET:               MMX                  
Last day of trading:           31st of August, 2023          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian  
 Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2195                   
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
