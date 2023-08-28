

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence stayed negative in August despite rising slightly from July, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment remained virtually unchanged and weak in August.



The consumer confidence index came in at -8.0 in July versus -8.8 in the previous month.



Further, the latest score was also well below the long-term average of -2.3, the agency said.



The data was collected from 1,214 people between August 1 and 17.



Consumers' expectations concerning their own and Finland's economies over the next year were still subdued in August. Nonetheless, views concerning Finland's economy improved a little over the month.



Purchasing intentions were generally very low, as households still regarded the time as very unfavorable for buying durable goods. In addition, Intentions to buy a dwelling were lowest in many years.



The survey showed that inflation expectations in one year's time were nearly unchanged and high in August, as in the previous months.



The industrial confidence index improved somewhat to -19 in August from -20 in July, the federation of Finnish Industries said. Further, the confidence was well below the long-term average of +1.



The survey revealed that the economic outlook in all main sectors is gloomier than the long-term average, especially in construction and manufacturing.



Production is expected to decrease in the coming months, and order backlogs have continued to fall.



