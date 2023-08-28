Two drill holes (AK23-112 and AK23-113) intersected elevated levels of radioactivity in Pod 7 at overburden-basement contact within 32 and 37 metres from surface, respectively

Drill holes in "Mirror" exploration target intersected elevated radioactivity within massive alteration system

Assays from this Drill Program are expected shortly

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

"Several of our holes intercepted elevated levels of radioactivity, which will expand our mineralized footprint. We also achieved several milestones, including extending mineralization along strike and at depth, discovering more shallow mineralization including Pod 7 starting at the overburden-basement rocks contact similar to Pod 1, defining thicker zones of mineralization within previously modeled areas, and identifying a new trend of mineralization at the Mirror target which displays intense alteration over a 300 m width," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO Drill Program Update

36 drill holes over 7,512 metres ("m") were completed. Within this, ACKIO consisted of 30 drill holes for 6,193 m, Mirror consisted of 5 drill holes for 1,145 m (AK23-105 to AK23-109), and 1 drill hole (HK23-008) for 174 m was completed on a regional exploration target (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

Drill holes AK23-112 to AK23-113 successfully identified mineralization at the overburden-basement contact in Pod 7, confirming a second zone of mineralization (after Pod 1) with mineralization as-shallow-as-possible in the ACKIO system.

Drill holes AK23-114 and AK23-115 tested the northern strike extent of mineralization in Pod 7. Results were strongest in AK23-114 suggesting Pod 7 could trend shallower than previously modelled and requires follow-up in the future.

Drill hole AK23-116 confirmed numerous discrete intervals of elevated radioactivity in the area between Pods 1 and 7. These intervals are not part of any currently modeled uranium Pods (Pods 1 through 11) and could help increase the overall volume of mineralization identified at ACKIO.

Seven of the reported drill holes (AK23-107, AK23-111 to AK23-116) all had mineralization starting shallower than 100 m from surface, with three drill holes intersecting mineraliztion shallower than 50 m from surface (AK23-111 to AK23-113).

High levels of radioactivity (>5,000 cps*) were reported in drill holes AK23-112 and AK23-116. The results from AK23-112 confirms strong uranium mineralization can be projected to the overburden-basement contact in Pod 7, and AK23-116 supports the potential for additional high-grade uranium mineralization occurring between Pods 1 and 7.

Drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-109 were all drilled in the Mirror target area. Two of the reported drill holes (AK23-105 and AK23-107) intersected elevated radioactivity. All 5 drill holes defined an intense alteration corridor that measures over 300 m wide. Mirror remains open for exploration in all directions.

Drill hole AK23-110 targeted the thickest part of Athabasca sandstones with favourable pathfinder geochemistry defined from previous drilling (i.e,. AK22-005). Surprisingly, the drill hole did not intersect sandstone and went directly into basement rocks immediately following the overburden, suggesting a large structural offset within the sandstones. Many Athabasca sandstone uranium deposits are associated with large-scale faults. The sandstone target area remains open for exploration potential but requires further modelling to better define the structural controls of the area.

Exploration drill hole HK23-008 targeted geophysical anomalies along the ACKIO trend over 1 kilometer to the southeast. The drill hole intersected granite with no alteration or elevated radioactivity.

NOTES:

cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured. The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 100 cps. "continuous composite elevated radioactivity" means the sum of drill core length with greater than or equal to 300 cps with a maximum 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps as dilution. All reported drill hole intervals are drill core lengths and do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, north, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization



FIGURE 2 - Location of exploration drill hole HK23-008 with respect to ACKIO

TABLE 1 - Drill collar details and continuous composite elevated radioactivity results from drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-116, HK23-008

DDH Target

Area Location East North Elevation Az. Dip EOH Radioactivity

(>300 cps) Assay Results

(>0.05 wt% U3O8) AK23-105 Mirror N/A 526445 6373105 466 225 -60 228 700 cps over 0.25 m at 218.05 m Assay results pending AK23-106 Mirror N/A 526445 6373105 466 225 -45 287.5 No significant results AK23-107 Mirror N/A 526445 6373105 466 225 -80 213 350 cps over 0.1 m at 95.2 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.15 m at 96.35 m Assay results pending AK23-108 Mirror N/A 526445 6373105 466 45 -80 210 No significant results AK23-109 Mirror N/A 526445 6373105 466 45 -50 207 No significant results AK23-110 Sandstone N/A 526319 6372900 467 45 -60 237 523 cps over 0.35 m at 127.4 m Assay results pending AK23-111 ACKIO Pod 7 - Overburden contact 525671 6427532 463 270 -75 211.3 590 cps over 5.65 m at 39.8 m1 Assay results pending















303 cps over 2.45 m at 58.1 m Assay results pending















302 cps over 2.45 m at 65.05 m Assay results pending

















395 cps over 3.1 m at 77.55 m Assay results pending

















400 cps over 0.1 m at 93.1 m Assay results pending AK23-112 ACKIO Pod 7 - Overburden contact 525671 6427532 463 270 -60 129 1,235 cps over 2.7 m at 36.9 m Assay results pending















400 cps over 0.05 m at 42.0 m Assay results pending















350 cps over 0.15 m at 45.0 m Assay results pending

















1,654 cps over 7.75 m at 49.65 m Assay results pending















includes 6,086 cps over 1.2 m at 56.05 m Assay results pending

















347 cps over 8.2 m at 59.65 m Assay results pending

















319 cps over 1.35 m at 75.75 m Assay results pending AK23-113 ACKIO Pod 7 - Overburden contact 525671 6427532 463 270 -45 90 400 cps over 0.15 m at 52.0 m Assay results pending AK23-114 ACKIO Pod 7 - Extension 526060 6373079 463 270 -65 243 350 cps over 0.3 m at 62.15 m Assay results pending















501 cps over 0.45 m at 69.25 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.05 m at 70.7 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.1 m at 72.6 m Assay results pending

















640 cps over 0.85 m at 74.15 m Assay results pending

















530 cps over 0.35 m at 85.6 m Assay results pending

















500 cps over 0.1 m at 113.35 m Assay results pending

















717 cps over 1.7 m at 225.8 m Assay results pending AK23-115 ACKIO Pod 7 - Extension 526060 6373079 463 270 -70 270 300 cps over 0.05 m at 101.0 m Assay results pending















400 cps over 0.2 m at 251.8 m Assay results pending

















330 cps over 0.1 m at 252.15 m Assay results pending

















350 cps over 0.15 m at 252.65 m Assay results pending

















376 cps over 0.4 m at 253.8 m Assay results pending AK23-116 ACKIO Between Pods 1 & 7 526058 6373005 463 270 -60 138 852 cps over 1.9 m at 88.25 m Assay results pending













includes 5,500 cps over 0.05 m at 89.25 m Assay results pending

















362 cps over 2.2 m at 107.2 m Assay results pending

















4,700 cps over 0.15 m at 112.55 m Assay results pending

















1,238 cps over 0.5 m at 115.75 m Assay results pending

















663 cps over 0.2 m at 122.4 m Assay results pending HK23-008 Regional N/A 527396 6372018 469 270 -60 174 No significant results 13 DDH













2,637.8 9 DDH 0 DDH NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level" Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres) Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution "includes" are composite radioactivity results using 5,000 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution 1 - includes 1.25 m lost core over interval length

