Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial? Nach Schlüsselmeldung genau jetzt rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2023 | 12:06
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ask Parker the Polar Bear! Quark Expeditions' new AI-driven partner portal makes every travel advisor a polar expert

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, announces the launch of a new Partner Portal for travel advisors and their firms-including an industry-first AI platform that will make every advisor a polar expert.

Meet Parker the Polar Bear, the industry's first real-time, AI-driven virtual polar resource!

"Our Partner Portal for travel advisors offers unmatched, industry-leading innovation and efficiency," said Wendy Batchelor, Vice President of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "Anchored by the best team and the deepest experience in our sector, our blend of one-stop digital resources and lightning-fast AI tools will fuel sales success for our polar expedition partners-and this is only phase one; look for more exciting developments soon!"

From customizable promotional and marketing materials, to the latest polar news and incentives plus Quark Expeditions' learn-from-anywhere PolarPRO training platform, the Partner Portal provides both inspiration and education-along with Parker the Polar Bear, the industry's first real-time, AI-driven virtual polar resource!

"Our new AI-enabled virtual assistant leverages secure, cutting-edge language models trained by our own technology team using extensive in-house knowledge repositories," said Rajesh Thiagarajan, Director of Digital Products with Quark Expeditions' global development team. "Parker, together with the full suite of digital resources on the Partner Portal, will reduce time demands for advisors through fast and accurate answers to every polar client's questions."

To learn more about the Partner Portal and its AI capabilities, travel advisors can contact the Quark Expeditions sales team-or click here to register and launch their polar expedition sales journey today!

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189476/Quark_Expeditions_Polar_Bear.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465074/Quark_Expeditions_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ask-parker-the-polar-bear-quark-expeditions-new-ai-driven-partner-portal-makes-every-travel-advisor-a-polar-expert-301908158.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.