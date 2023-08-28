Anzeige
Montag, 28.08.2023
PR Newswire
28.08.2023 | 12:18
123 Leser
CRI Online: The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo: 99 International and Domestic Cooperation Projects Signed, Totaling 84.475 Billion Yuan in Investment

CHANGCHUN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A release from CRI Online:

The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo took place in Changchun, China. Notable figures and officials from both domestic and international realms convened, including 13 deputy ministerial-level or higher officials representing five countries and regions and 40 diplomatic envoys from 15 countries attending in person. A diverse array of business sectors and industries actively engaged, drawing participation from over 20,000 individuals representing 123 countries and regions at the offline event.

This edition of the Northeast Asia Expo stands as China's premier exhibition with a dedicated focus on Northeast Asian countries this year. It achieved unprecedented accomplishments in terms of exhibition area, participation by countries and regions, as well as the representation of enterprises from provinces and municipalities. The main and sub-venues together showcased an impressive array of over 60,000 product varieties, with a total of 1,006 enterprises and institutions participating. Among these, 201 enterprises hailed from 65 countries and regions, encompassing Northeast Asia, Europe, regions including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and countries along the "Belt and Road".

Since its inception in 2005, the China-Northeast Asia Expo has evolved into a high-caliber platform, facilitating engagement between the Northeast region of China and the global community. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo witnessed the signing of 99 international and domestic cooperation projects, amounting to a combined investment of 84.475 billion yuan. These projects span across various sectors, including new energy, modern agriculture, equipment manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and modern services. This expo notably emphasized the promotion of significant projects, enhancement of project quality, and attainment of noteworthy milestones. Among them, 59 projects exceeded 100 million yuan, 18 surpassed 500 million yuan, 18 surpassed 1 billion yuan, and four exceeded 5 billion yuan. These endeavors hold immense potential in propelling the high-quality development of interconnected industries.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-14th-china-northeast-asia-expo-99-international-and-domestic-cooperation-projects-signed-totaling-84-475-billion-yuan-in-investment-301911058.html

