KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 2023 HAEi Regional Conference EMEA meeting taking place in Munich, Germany from September 1-3. KalVista is a Silver-level sponsor of the meeting. The presentations are:

In Their Own Words Patient Descriptions of the Earliest Recognition of HAE Attack Onset: Michael E. Manning, Autumn F. Burnette, Sally van Kooten, Markus Heckmann, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga, Mar Guilarte, Anna Valerieva (presenter only). Results shared as a poster presentation and Q&A

Recognizing the Importance of Early On-Demand Treatment in the HAE Attack Journey: Douglas H. Jones, Princess Ogbogu, Sally van Kooten, Markus Heckmann, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga, Markus Magerl (presenter). Results shared as a poster presentation and Q&A

All poster presentations will take place on Friday, September 1 starting at 7:15 p.m. CEST in the Foyer on the 1st floor of the Westin Grand Hotel.

KalVista will also be launching a new patient-focused site called "Mind the HAE Attack" at HAEi EMEA on September 1. Mind the HAE Attack has been developed with the HAE community to address the psychological and physical burdens of HAE attacks, and to create tools that support treatment at the onset of an attack. You can find the site at MindtheHAEattack.com.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and has achieved its enrollment target for the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2023, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

