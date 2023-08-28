Strategic acquisition expands RQM+ European presence and capabilities in providing end-to-end MedTech CRO services from pre-clinical to commercialization

RQM+, a global leader in MedTech services, announces its acquisition of CRO Kottmann, a premier contract research organization (CRO) renowned for its excellent customer service, scientific clinical research and quality in the key market of Germany. This significant move further supports RQM+'s dedication to strategic growth and presence in Europe and emphasizes its dominance in the growing areas of MedTech.

The integration of CRO Kottmann enhances RQM+'s existing geographical footprint in global operations as well as ensures comprehensive end-to-end support for clients, from pre-clinical phases to product commercialization. The addition of CRO Kottmann further expands RQM+'s rapidly growing business as a leading MedTech CRO, driving both existing and new clients' innovations into pivotal markets.

"We are tremendously excited about this pivotal acquisition. The synergy between RQM+ and CRO Kottmann will propel us to greater heights in the industry. The German market, well known for its emphasis on science, innovation, and market intelligence, is a vital geography for RQM+," said RQM+ Chief Operating Officer of Clinical Trial Services, David Novotny. "With the combined expertise of both organizations, we will achieve quicker, more efficient operational deliveries that will facilitate a faster market entry for our clients."

With a reputation for unparalleled customer service and quality, CRO Kottmann brings a wealth of industry-leading knowledge and acumen, positioning RQM+ to leverage these attributes in expanding its global influence, especially in Europe.

"We have always held a like-minded approach to ensuring best-in-class customer service and advisement. This alignment of core values, coupled with our shared ambition to foster growth in science and innovation, will make this partnership a continuation of the success story in Clinical Research. We are pleased to be able to offer our clients an even greater depth of clinical research services. Going forward, our clients can continue using our services to conduct global studies worldwide," said Tanja Kottmann MD, CEO of CRO Kottmann.

As RQM+ continues its trajectory of growth, the acquisition of CRO Kottmann underscores its commitment to delivering unparalleled service to MedTech manufacturers of all sizes. The acquisition ensures a potent combination of regulatory and clinical experience, industry-leading capabilities, and unrivaled geographical reach, paving the way for swift and innovative solutions in the MedTech space.

DLA Piper served as legal advisor and Translink Corporate Finance as M&A advisor to RQM+.

About RQM+:

RQM+ is the world's leading MedTech service provider offering consulting, clinical trial, lab, and reimbursement services, as well as technology solutions to support the entire product lifecycle. RQM+'s global team of clinical, technical, and top industry experts push the boundaries of excellence. With more former FDA, Medicines, and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and notified body regulators than any other firm, the RQM+ team has deep expertise in all clinical specialties. We reduce commercialization risk by offering a full complement of CRO services to progress medical devices, digital therapeutics and diagnostics onto the market and keep them there. In addition to early- and mid-stage MedTech companies, we currently work with 19 of the top 20 medical device manufacturers and seven of the top 10 IVD companies. For more information, visit RQMplus.com.

About Kottmann:

CRO Dr. med. Kottmann, based in Germany, is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) celebrated for its unmatched customer service and commitment to quality. As an international CRO, Kottmann conducts clinical studies with medical devices, in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and pharmaceuticals. In addition to full service, Kottmann also offers individual services such as the creation of databases (eCRFs), statistical evaluations and clinical monitoring for your study. For more information, visit https://www.cro-kottmann.de/en/home_gb.html.

