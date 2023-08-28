Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Grizzle Investment Management "Grizzle" , an emerging sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is excited to announce the reorganization of the Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSE: DARP) in partnership with Cambria Investment Management and Tidal Financial Group. The Grizzle Growth ETF is now trading on the NYSE Arca under the symbol DARP (Disruption at a Reasonable Price).

The strategy and management team of the fund will remain the same, however investors will now benefit from the additional research capabilities of Cambria and compliance and operational expertise of Tidal.

"We believe a majority of the invested capital in innovative industries ignores valuation and is misallocated into science fair projects with uncertain (or unreasonably long) time horizons. 2022 was a validation of DARP's ability to mitigate risk in volatile markets," said Thomas George, Co-Portfolio Manager of DARP.

The DARP strategy employed by the Grizzle Growth ETF will continue to target:

Long term capital appreciation through exposure to emerging industries and innovative companies

A sharp focus on valuation, "disruption at a reasonable price, not any price"

Strong risk management with a focus on higher risk-adjusted returns vs growth and disruptive peer funds.

The fund will continue to seek out future leaders in the following key growth themes, including, but not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence, Digitization & Cloud Computing

Energy Security & Commodities of the Future

Media & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

"We are excited to partner with a top performing independent investment manager in Cambria. We expect the research collaboration between Grizzle and Cambria should benefit shareholders in multiple ways," said Thomas George, Co-Portfolio Manager of DARP & CEO of Grizzle Investment Management.

Grizzle employs a disciplined valuation investment framework coupled with a rigorous focus on portfolio construction in the management of the DARP ETF.

"The DARP ETF will continue to focus on companies with strong cashflow inflection 4-6 years in the future, rather than companies that will generate cashflow 10+ years out," said Scott Willis, Co-Portfolio Manager of DARP.

About Grizzle Investment Management

Grizzle Investment Management is a registered investment adviser providing financial products and research focused on structural thematic growth industries. We seek to help investors navigate the era of technology innovation and new money. To learn more visit www.etf.grizzle.com. Follow @GrizzleInvest on Twitter for more insights.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 267-419-7469 or visit our website at www.etf.grizzle.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

A word about risk: An investment in the Grizzle Growth ETF (the "Fund") is subject to risks and you can lose money on your investment. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. While the fund invests across multiple sectors it is considered a "non-diversified fund" because the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and hold a smaller number of securities than a diversified fund. The Fund may be more volatile than broad market averages and it is a recently organized investment company.

To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors of the economy, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments that significantly affect those sectors. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the following sectors and, therefore, the performance of the Fund could be negatively impacted by events affecting each of these sectors; automobile, cannabis, communications services, energy, financial services, food, gambling/gaming, healthcare, industrial, information technology, materials, media/entertainment, and psychedelics. In addition to sector risks there are the following risks, among other that may adversely affect the Fund; equity securities, foreign securities, emerging markets, foreign currency, depositary receipts, small- and medium-capitalization companies, markets, operations, trading, management, derivatives, growth investing, liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and concentration risks. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small- and medium-capitalization companies and sectors such as cannabis, gambling and psychedelics may be subject to elevated risks. These and other risks are described in the prospectus.

Definition of cashflow: Cashflow from operations after working capital items from the company's statement of cashflows

Contact Information:

Phone: 267-419-7469

Email: Invest@etf.grizzle.com

