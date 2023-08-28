Discovery Silver is making good progress towards the Feasibility Study and OceanaGold is shining with good exploration results at Didipio. Company overview: Discovery Silver Corp. - https://discoverysilver.com/ ISIN: CA2546771072 , WKN: A3CM15 , FRA: 1CU0.F , TSX: DSV.TO , Valor: 37127221 More videos about Discovery Silver Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/discovery-silver-corp/ OceanaGold Corp. ISIN: CA6752221037 , WKN: A0MVLD , FRA: RQQ.F , TSX: OGC.TO , Valor: 3102249 More videos about OceanaGold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/oceanagold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Development Production Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV