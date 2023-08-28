

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in July, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in July, following a 0.1 percent slight fall in the previous month.



Among categories, the largest monthly increase was observed in sales at bars, falling 5.5 percent. This was followed by a 4.3 percent drop in sales of food, beverages, and tobacco.



Sales at specialised stores, including supermarkets, showed an annual decrease of 3.5 percent, while other retail sales gained 1.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to a five-month low of 5.9 percent in July from 6.8 percent in June.



At the same time, the sales value grew 8.6 percent annually, while it declined 0.3 percent a month ago.



