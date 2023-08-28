India installed 6.8 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2023, down 15% year on year, according to JMK Research.From pv magazine India India added approximately 6.8 GW of new solar capacity during the first half of 2023, including 4.2 GW of utility-scale projects, 2.3 GW of rooftop installations, and 0.3 GW of offgrid systems. This marked a decrease of about 15% compared to solar installations in the first half of 2022, according to a recent report by JMK Research & Analytics. In the second quarter of 2023 (April-June period), around 1.7 GW of utility-scale solar capacity was installed, up ...

