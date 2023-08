Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Fireside Chat Dates: September 11-13, 2023 Webcast Link: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Format: Investor Presentation Dates: September 26-28, 2023 Webcast Link: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference



Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed's Investor Resources website for up to 90 days following each event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

