XA Interactive, Inc.: XA Interactive in Advanced Negotiations for a Strategic Roll-Up with Louisiana Onshore Exploration

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Holiday Island Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:HIHI), who recently completed a reverse merger with XA Interactive, a prominent player in the secondary recovery oil and gas sector, is in the final stages of negotiations to execute an all-stock transaction roll-up with Louisiana Onshore Exploration, a well-established operating oil and gas company based in Louisiana. The negotiations are being facilitated by Josh Cohen of Controlled Capital, a leading financial advisory firm specializing in financing and energy transactions.

The roll-up agreement is set to include the integration of Louisiana Onshore Exploration's existing operations, which encompass multiple operating oil wells, additional pumpjacks, rigs, and a highly skilled team with extensive industry experience. This strategic partnership aims to bolster XA Interactive's footprint as a publicly traded company in the oil and gas industry while enhancing its operational capabilities and overall market presence.

XA Interactive's commitment to sustainable growth and innovation aligns seamlessly with the potential benefits of this roll-up. By combining resources, expertise, and assets, both companies seek to unlock synergies that will ultimately result in heightened efficiencies and increase value for stakeholders. This agreement signifies a significant step forward in XA Interactive's mission to drive secondary recovery efforts and leverage the untapped potential within the energy sector.

"XA is thrilled about the prospect of joining forces with Louisiana Onshore Exploration through this strategic roll-up," said Michael Prozer, for XA Interactive. "This partnership not only amplifies our operational capacity but also solidifies our position as a key player in the oil and gas domain. The addition of operating oil wells, pumpjacks, rigs, and a highly skilled team underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions."

Josh Cohen, CEO of Controlled Capital stated: "We are excited to have played a facilitating role in bringing together XA Interactive and Louisiana Onshore Exploration for this strategic roll-up. This partnership is a testament to the forward-thinking approach of both companies and their commitment to driving positive change in the oil and gas sector. The integration of assets, expertise, and talent through this transaction will undoubtedly create a stronger and more resilient entity poised for growth and innovation. We look forward to the successful finalization of the agreement and the remarkable journey that lies ahead for XA Interactive and Louisiana Onshore Exploration.

All parties involved are actively engaged in finalizing the terms of the definitive agreement, which is anticipated to be signed within the next ten business days. This impending collaboration reflects the shared optimism and confidence in the mutual benefits that the combined strengths of XA Interactive and Louisiana Onshore Exploration will bring to the industry.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Email: josephine@xainteractive.com

Company Name: XA Interactive, Inc.

Contact Person: Josephine Vargas

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Country: United States

www.xainteractive.com

Investor Relations:

Controlled Capital

112 W 34th St

New York, NY 10120

Direct - (917) 584-7042

www.controlledcap.com





About XA Interactive (OTC PINK: HIHI):

XA Interactive is a dynamic player in the secondary recovery oil and gas sector, focused on harnessing innovative solutions to unlock the hidden potential of energy resources. With a commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence, XA Interactive is dedicated to making a positive impact within the industry.

About Louisiana Onshore:

Louisiana Onshore Exploration is a reputable oil and gas company operating in the heart of Louisiana. With a robust portfolio of operating oil wells, pumpjacks, rigs, and a highly skilled team, Louisiana Onshore is committed to driving forward energy production in a responsible and efficient manner.

About Controlled Capital:

Controlled Capital is a leading financial advisory firm specializing in energy transactions. With a wealth of experience and expertise, Controlled Capital provides strategic guidance and facilitates impactful partnerships and financing options within the energy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

