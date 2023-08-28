N2Growth Expands Executive Search Operations to Turkey

Firm Appoints Sevda Ozsonmez as Managing Partner in Istanbul

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership advisory, is proud to announce its expansion into Turkey, cementing the firm's footprint in EMEA and underscoring its ongoing commitment to global reach and diversity. Sevda Ozsonmez has been appointed Managing Partner at the helm of this new venture, representing N2Growth in Turkey. She will report to Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth.





Sevda is responsible for the executive search and overseeing N2Growth's regional operations. With an illustrious career in finance spanning over 17 years, Sevda brings extensive knowledge of the Turkish market, a deep understanding of management strategies, and a proven track record in executive recruitment.

"Sevda's vast experience in the financial sector, coupled with her strategic insights into business operations, makes her the perfect fit for our expansion plans in Turkey," said Ms. Vukelic, CEO of N2Growth. "Her unique investor style approach and deep familiarity with the C-suite landscape of Turkey's listed companies will be a significant asset in driving N2Growth's success in the region."

Before joining N2Growth, Sevda started her career at Finansbank's Financial Reporting Department in 2005. She later held positions as an equity analyst, portfolio manager, and finally, as a manager at Azimut Portfoy. For many years, Sevda represented one of Austria's largest financial institutions, Erste Asset Management, in Turkey.

Over her career, Sevda has exhibited a solid ability to identify, assess, and support top-tier talent in C-level management roles. Her proficiency in this area continued when she transitioned into executive recruitment with a local boutique firm in Turkey, where she successfully led various projects and placements in key roles such as CFO, CEO, and Head of HR. Sevda is a Certified Coach, and her abilities include Agile and Leadership Coaching.

Sevda's broad experience with global cultures and company values, coupled with her coaching aspirations, perfectly aligns with N2Growth's mission of providing world-class human capital solutions. This expansion is a testament to our firm's commitment to serving our clients' global executive search needs and driving impactful change in the leadership landscape worldwide.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm consistently ranked as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms by Forbes. The firm serves over 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. You can find more information at www.n2growth.com.

