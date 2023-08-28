Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, has been granted a Canadian patent, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, for a scalable manufacturing process to produce pharmaceutically-relevant indole compounds. Telescope developed this process in response to globally rising demands for pharmaceutical-grade therapeutics such as psilocybin and other indole-based precursors, analogs, and derivatives.

The patented chemical synthesis facilitates high-quality, scalable manufacturing because it reduces the number of synthetic steps than current methods, utilizes cost effective and readily available starting materials, and leverages chemical manufacturing techniques that are already standard practice in the pharmaceutical industry.

"This patent highlights our ability to address key challenges in process chemistry and manufacturing," said Jason Hein, the Company's CEO. "'Telescoping' is actually a technical term for reducing the number of isolation and workup steps in a chemical synthesis - hence our name. With this approach, we've patented a process that reduces manufacturing complexity and improves scalability for indole-based therapeutics."

Along with the synthetic route, Telescope also patented a set of new molecules that may become candidates for preclinical development. The discovery of both the synthetic route and new molecules was enabled by Telescope's unique suite of analytical and automation technologies, including the Direct Inject Liquid Chromatography (DILCTM) platform for quantitative, online reaction monitoring.

"The DILC system is a crucial enabling technology to understand and develop better chemical processes. It was instrumental in obtaining our first Canadian patent, and we're excited to continue deploying it across our research programs."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

