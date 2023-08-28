Deloitte Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, positioning furthest for Completeness of Vision. Deloitte has previously been identified as a Leader in this space, including in last year's report.

"While others bet on the future, we build it. Every day, we draw on our vast experience, unmatched resources and network of alliance relationships to engineer advantage and support our clients in shaping their business futures," said Chris Thomas, principal and US Cloud Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We believe that this recognition from Gartner underscores the impact of our global presence, strategic client investments and considerable advisory capabilities. These attributes, combined with our industry depth and use of transformative technologies like generative AI, position Deloitte at the forefront of innovation."

Deloitte further believes that this positioning is due to its knowledge sharing with clients; emphasis on strategy and innovation; ability to modernize legacy applications; and robust set of tools and other assets to automate, optimize and provide continual oversight of cloud operations.

Deloitte recently launched Deloitte Engineering, an expansion of its modern software engineering and product development capabilities, to help clients across all industries and sectors maximize their potential and rapidly scale across the full engineering stack. This new engineering practice is aimed at helping modern organizations get ahead of the explosive growth in technologies like generative AI, cloud-native applications, Web3 and connected products.

