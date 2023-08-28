Megola, Inc.: Megola Signs Remediation Deal with Stat Sanitizing

USA master distribution for leader in odor remediation services

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / (OTC PINK:MGON) Megola, Inc. ("MGON", "Company") a Consortium Group of technologies dedicated to improving human health, safety, and hygiene around the globe has signed a master distribution agreement for the USA odor remediation market with New York based Stat Sanitizing, LLC.

"We are pleased to announce the execution of this agreement which marks the launch of our incredibly powerful odor control spray with an ideal partner," said Megola CEO Robert Gardiner.

Stat Sanitizing is a provider of services to eradicate germs, eliminate odors and contaminants from homes, businesses, recreational facilities and other places where people live, work and play. What makes them unique is the mission to provide services that work better than all other alternatives and with the least impact on the environment - your environment. For more information visit www.statsanitizing.com.

We are excited to partner with Megola to bring their powerful odor control formulation to the US market. This product is a game-changer for odor remediation, and we are confident that it will be a valuable addition to our offerings. We are committed to providing the best possible solutions for odor problems, and this partnership is a step in the right direction," said Stat Sanitizing President Paul Wimbert.

Key terms:

USA exclusive for professional odor remediation, mold remediation, disinfection, and general clean-up services.

$500,000 USD minimum purchase commitment in the first year and $1,000,000 in the second year.

2-Year Term with automatic renewals at the same or greater minimum volume commitment.

Additional products will be added as relationship grows.

ABOUT MEGOLA

Megola Inc. is a Nevada Corporation with its corporate office in Bonita Springs, FL and traded under the symbol MGON on the OTC Market. Megola is a Consortium Group of technologies dedicated to improving human health, safety, and hygiene around the globe. Through numerous acquisitions and licenses, Megola has built an unmatched portfolio of innovative and industry challenging technologies in the diverse vertical markets of odor control, remediation, performance coatings, fire protection, sustainability, and human health. Megola controls every aspect of its supply chain, from manufacturing to distribution of its proprietary product lines, placing the company in the best position to successfully compete across target channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

