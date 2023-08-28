Electricity Ratings, LLC: TexasElectricityRatings.com Announces 2023 'Best Texas Electricity Provider'

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Between Covid, the war in Ukraine, this summer's historic heat and the ERCOT Texas Grid record demand, the past couple of years have seen dramatic impacts to the Texas electricity market and the electricity prices paid by consumers.

Over the past two years, Texas Electricity Ratings has helped customers navigate an electricity market that's seen large price swings and unprecedented electricity bills due to weather. Now as summer bill shock continues and the shopping window for Texas electricity customers shifts into September, consumers need guidance in Texas' retail electricity market. In light of that, we've released our updated rankings a little later than usual this year.

The 2023 "Best Texas Electricity Provider" is Champion Energy, a repeat winner. Champion Energy is a familiar face both for Texas electricity customers as well as at the top of the rankings here at Texas Electricity Ratings. It's not surprising that in such a chaotic year in Texas, Champion excelled at being a steady, familiar, and reliable provider that continued to take care of their customers. Champion offered consistent, easy-to-understand "what you see is what you get" plans to customers, continued excellence in customer service, as well as high ratings in customer reviews on Texas Electricity Ratings.

In the #2 spot is Payless Power, which is an exclusively Pre-Paid electricity option. Payless Power won their first gold medal by Texas Electricity Ratings, and they earned it with tremendous customer communication, precision operations, and a willingness to just get people's electricity turned on. Because of higher rates and risk-averse electricity companies when it comes to customers, having a reliable pre-paid option is an important necessity for a huge chunk of the Texas population that needs electricity turned on in the same day, as fast as possible.

Energy Texas takes third position. Launched in 2021, Energy Texas debuted at the #2 position on our list last year, and they remained high on our list this year as well, grabbing our final Gold Medal spot. Energy Texas has impressed customers with their snappy marketing but has backed it up with extremely strong customer service and customer communication, as well as low rates and transparent plans.

About TexasElectricityRatings.com

TexasElectricityRatings.com is operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC. Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

