Americas Market Intelligence: PCMI Releases the Latin America E-Commerce Data Library

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) has just released the 2023 Latin America E-Commerce Data Library, which can be found on PCMI's website.

"While there is a great deal of public e-commerce data for Latin America, it unfortunately has a number of flaws," explains Andreas Farge, a director for PCMI who prepared the Data Library. "Much of this public data uses a variety of methodologies, which could skew results. It also doesn't cover the entire spectrum of online transactions and is missing local market context so that it can be interpreted correctly," says Farge.

This is why Farge and his team created the Data Library with a uniform methodology, the complete array of online transactions and consulted with local experts in every market to understand the implications of the data in the local context.

As such, the Latin America E-Commerce Data Library features:

Accurate, transaction-based e-commerce market volumes for Argentina , Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and 10 other Latin American countries for 2018-2022 and projections for 2023-2026

, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and 10 other Latin American countries for 2018-2022 and projections for 2023-2026 Market share of payment methods used for e-commerce in Argentina, Brazil , Chile, Colombia, Mexico and 10 other Latin American countries, along with projected growth for each method, 2023-2026, as well as aggregate data for Latin America in general

, Chile, Colombia, and 10 other Latin American countries, along with projected growth for each method, 2023-2026, as well as aggregate data for Latin America in general Share of devices used for e-commerce transactions in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and 10 other Latin American countries, as well as in all of Latin America

Percentages of domestic vs. cross-border e-commerce purchases in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia , Mexico and 10 other Latin American countries

, Mexico and 10 other Latin American countries Breakdowns of e-commerce market share of key verticals (retail, travel, ride hailing/delivery apps, streaming, gaming and other services) in Argentina, Brazil, Chile , Colombia, Mexico and 10 other LatAm countries

, Colombia, Mexico and 10 other LatAm countries Annual e-commerce per-capita spend in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and 10 other Latin American countries

The Data Library can be purchased for just one country or as a bundle of several countries or all countries available, depending on client needs. "Because of our global payments market research expertise, we can customize the Data Library for clients to get them the information they need," says Farge.

While currently the Data Library features only e-commerce insights for 15 markets in Latin America, PCMI's team is focused on expanding the Library to "add e-commerce market data for UAE, India, South Africa and Nigeria," explains Farge.

About Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence

Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) is the premier global payments market intelligence and strategy consultancy, specialized in all key segments of the industry. PCMI produces studies on e-commerce, fintech, open banking, real-time payments, omnichannel, financial services and much more. Its markets of focus include Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.

