Hanryu Holdings Inc.: Hanryu Holdings Launches 'I Love Hanryu' Event with Asia Model Festival

Partnership event between FANTOO and Asia Model Festival celebrating K-pop culture will be promoted throughout South-East Asia, growing FANTOO's brand presence and potential user base

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting K-culture fans globally, today announced it has launched the 'I Love Hanryu' event, a collaboration between FANTOO and the Asia Model Festival.

Taking place from August 21 through September 11, 2023, the event will celebrate the hallyu culture, exhibiting the K-pop movement, music, artists and its cultural significance. In addition, 'I Love Hanryu' offers cultural experiences related to K-pop and musical concerts.

'I Love Hanryu' is for FANTOO users to win tickets to visit Korea and experience the culture. The top three participants who invite the most friends using their referral code will receive round-trip tickets to Korea to experience the hallyu culture for four days, including the entrance ticket to final awards ceremony of 2023 Asia Model Festival. Users can apply through the FANTOO app.

'I Love Hanryu' is being promoted internationally across South-East Asian countries with a strong affiliation for the hallyu culture, such as India, Malaysia and Thailand, growing FANTOO's brand exposure and its potential user base. Promotional channels include social media advertising, marketing with local influencers, and subway video advertisements.

"We are proud to launch the 'I Love Hanryu' event, celebrating K-pop culture and FANTOO's partnership with the Asia Model Festival," said Kang Chang Hyeok, Chief Executive Officer of Hanryu Holdings. "The promoting of hallyu culture, as well as the FANTOO app, to a broad international audience across South-East Asia will help grow our brand exposure and increase our potential user base."

