Introducing the Relaxe Shiatsu Massage Chair: Luxury Meets Affordability with an Industry-First 365-Day Home Trial

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Relaxe is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Relaxe Shiatsu Massage Chair, a game-changer in the world of massage chairs. This state-of-the-art chair offers the luxury and benefits of a $10,000 massage chair at a fraction of the cost, making luxury relaxation accessible to everyone.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient Shiatsu Massage technique developed in Japan in 1320, the Relaxe Shiatsu Massage Chair is designed to provide unparalleled relaxation and therapeutic benefits. From its one-button zero-gravity design to its built-in heater for the lower back and feet, every feature is meticulously crafted to offer the ultimate massage experience.

Key Features Include:

53-inch SL-Track: A unique feature in the world of affordable massage chairs, ensuring a full-body massage experience. A true breakthrough innovation, giving full spinal and lower back coverage.

A unique feature in the world of affordable massage chairs, ensuring a full-body massage experience. A true breakthrough innovation, giving full spinal and lower back coverage. Full Customizable Body Massage: 8 massage neck back rollers, 28 airbags, 12 automatic modes, and 5 manual techniques.

8 massage neck back rollers, 28 airbags, 12 automatic modes, and 5 manual techniques. Zero Hassle: Free shipping, no installation required, and a chair that works right out of the box.

Free shipping, no installation required, and a chair that works right out of the box. Affordable Financing: Options as low as $106/month or four installments of $724.75.

Options as low as $106/month or four installments of $724.75. Industry-Leading 365-Day Trial & 3-Year Warranty: A testament to Relaxe's confidence in the product's quality and the satisfaction it will bring to customers.

"We believe that everyone deserves the best when it comes to relaxation and well-being. That's why we've combined luxury with affordability in our latest offering," said Natalie, Spokesperson of Relaxe. "With our industry-first 365-day home trial, we're giving customers an entire year to experience the magic of our Shiatsu Massage Chair in the comfort of their homes."

The Relaxe Shiatsu Massage Chair is not just about relaxation; it's about a holistic approach to well-being. The benefits of Shiatsu massage, from reducing muscle tension and improving mobility to optimizing blood circulation and promoting deeper sleep, are well-documented. With the Relaxe Shiatsu Massage Chair, these benefits are now within everyone's reach.

Massages are a must have in any pain relief regiment, and now Relaxe brings a personal master masseuse to the rooms of millions of Americans with affordability and convenience. Best of all, the Relaxe Shiatsu Massage delivers pain relief unlike any other massage device on the market. With hundreds of happy customer testimonials, it's clear why Relaxe is America's favorite massage chair.



Easy to use, no setup, and it feels heavenly. Try the Relaxe Shiatsu Massage Chair today, available through their official website and on other retail channels like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

About Relaxe: Relaxe is a leading wellness brand dedicated to providing premium quality wellness products at unbeatable prices. With a mission to bring soothing and lasting pain relief to its customers, Relaxe continues to innovate and set industry standards.

