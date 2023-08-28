The French authorities have concluded a procurement exercise for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV projects, allocating 378 MW of solar capacity to 60 developers at an average price of €0.10195 ($0.09066)/kWh.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the fifth round of tenders for C&I rooftop PV systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 378 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 60 developers at an average final price of €0.10195/kWh. In the fourth tender, the ministry ...

