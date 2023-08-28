Anzeige
Montag, 28.08.2023
28.08.2023 | 15:06
Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.: Navigating the Future of Neurosurgery: Brain Navi demonstrates NaoTrac and KrystoLens at CNS 2023 & EANS 2023

HSINCHU, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Navi announced today the demonstration of NaoTrac, a neurosurgical navigation robot and KrystoLens, a single-use neuro-endoscope at CNS 2023 in Washington D.C. and EANS 2023 in Barcelona, respectively.

Brain Navi showcasing its robotic navigation system NaoTrac in Washington DC, and the first time in Barcelona, Europe

Robot-assisted surgeries not only minimizes the risk of human error, also leads to faster patient recoveries due to increased precision. NaoTrac, the surgical navigation robot incorporates advanced technologies of software, robotics and machine vision into a single device that helps surgeons perform less invasive surgical procedures. Non-invasive patient registration is done by the robot-arm within 2 minutes, and instrument registration allows neurosurgeons to use the surgical instruments they are used to. NaoTrac is built to assist with various neurosurgical procedures including biopsy, tumor ablation, EVD, SEEG, DBS, and cell implantation.

KrystoLens is the new single-use neuro-endoscope, particularly designed to meet unmet neuro-surgery needs. It has a wide crystal-clear working channel to ensure accuracy in surgical procedures while the single-usage prevents post-surgery infection risk.

"NaoTrac robotic-assisted ICH treatment for the patients with low mortality rate, but with severe symptoms, results in promising recovery and could be a reasonable alternative treatment choice", said Dr. Guo Jeng-Hong, the neurosurgeon from China Medical University Hospital in Taiwan, who is going to share experience during the CNS Annual Meeting. Also shared by Dr. Stanley Chuang, the chief neurosurgeon from An-Nan Hospital attending EANS Annual Meeting, "NaoTrac is capable to proceed the biopsy in the prone position, saving a lot of surgical time to improve the outcome of the patient."

"We have been constantly investing, innovating and implementing everything possible to reflect neurosurgeons' feedback into our products over the years. As the utilization rate of our installed-base increases, we aim to introduce this new technology to more clinics and hospitals worldwide" said Dr. Jerry Chen, the CEO of Brain Navi.

About Brain Navi
Brain Navi Biotechnology is a leading Taiwanese surgical robotic company, designs and develops innovative navigation and robotic surgery technologies for surgeons to improve surgical accuracy. Brain Navi's proprietary Surface Mapping Auto-Registration Technology (SMART) is a significant surgical breakthrough that merges machine vision, robotics and AI to achieve streamlined surgical procedures with real-time imaging and minimal invasive outcomes.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brain-navi-ltd./


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194260/Brain_Navi_Biotechnology__CNS_and_EANS_annoucenment.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873615/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navigating-the-future-of-neurosurgery-brain-navi-demonstrates-naotrac-and-krystolens-at-cns-2023--eans-2023-301910053.html

