Grey Jabesi and Amara Kanu Join Sportsbet.io via Ambassador Program

Grey Jabesi is a world-famous cryptocurrency trader and influencer. His popular Crypto Hustle YouTube channel has reached millions of viewers since its launch in 2015. Meanwhile, Amara Kanu is a leading lifestyle influencer and wife of another Sportsbet.io ambassador, former Arsenal football legend Nwankwo Kanu.

Grey Jabesi, brand ambassador at Sportsbet.io, said: "I'm thrilled to join Sportsbet.io as an ambassador and share my passion for crypto and sports with their amazing community. Sportsbet.io is a crypto betting pioneer, and I'm looking forward to working closely with them to show the world what a game-changer crypto has already become."

Both Jabesi and Kanu have become Sportsbet.io ambassadors through the 'Join the Crypto Experience' program, which launched in June. It invites influencers and streamers to apply, with those selected introducing Sportsbet.io's VIP ecosystem to their networks.

Amara Kanu, brand ambassador at Sportsbet.io, said: "I'm delighted to be part of the Sportsbet.io family and join my husband Nwankwo as an ambassador. Joining the Crypto Experience is a unique opportunity for us crypto believers to use our platform to spread the word, and I encourage anyone who is equally passionate to apply."

With only 300 ambassador spots available, only the most passionate and committed crypto advocates will make the grade alongside current Sportsbet.io legends, including rappers King Kaka and Cassper Nyovest, Australian cricketer Brett Lee and Brazilian footballer Denilson.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English football team, Southampton FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

