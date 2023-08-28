Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - V3 Cybersecurity, a leading innovator in educational technology, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of Minerva EDU 2.0. This cutting-edge platform revolutionizes the landscape of K-12 cyber risk management, boasting advanced features that enhance user experience, provide live data analytics, and deliver more comprehensive reporting. Minerva EDU 2.0 is the nation's only K-12 solution that can establish a data-driven standard of care threshold, making it a critical component in ensuring the safety and well-being of millions of students and school districts across North America.





The Minerva EDU 2.0 platform has been meticulously crafted to offer unparalleled benefits to IT departments, administrators, and policymakers, reinforcing the commitment to excellence and efficiency in K-12 cyber risk management.

Enhanced User Interface: Minerva EDU 2.0 presents a sleek and intuitive user interface that simplifies navigation and streamlines workflow. Users can now access essential features more easily, enabling IT departments to focus on their primary mission-delivering exceptional cybersecurity and compliance to school districts.

Advanced Live Data Analytics: Understanding the significance of real-time insights in K-12 cyber risk, Minerva EDU 2.0 incorporates advanced live data analytics. This revolutionary feature empowers IT departments and administrators to make data-driven decisions swiftly, optimizing the digital health for every student and enabling IT departments to identify potential areas of cyber risk proactively.

Comprehensive Reporting: Minerva EDU 2.0's reporting capabilities have been taken to new heights, providing comprehensive and customizable reports. These detailed reports offer invaluable insights into performance trends, and areas that require immediate attention. The platform equips school districts with the tools they need to track, evaluate, and continuously enhance the quality of IT and digital readiness.

Data-Driven Standard of Care Threshold: Minerva EDU 2.0 has achieved an unprecedented milestone in the education industry by becoming the nation's only K-12 solution that can establish a data-driven standard of care threshold. By utilizing sophisticated algorithms and machine learning, the platform helps schools identify potential risks, and take proactive measures to eliminate the liability of cyber negligence.

Advanced Cyber Risk Management and Compliance: With an updated policy library and control mapping, Minerva EDU 2.0 takes cyber risk management and compliance to a new level. Schools can now confidently address cybersecurity challenges and meet compliance requirements, ensuring that sensitive data and student information always remain protected.

"V3 Cybersecurity is thrilled to introduce Minerva EDU 2.0 to K-12 technology leaders and school districts across North America," said Jorge Conde-Berrocal, CEO/Founder at V3 Cybersecurity. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a platform that not only provides administrators with visibility into cyber risk but also safeguards the well-being of students and enhances the efficiency of IT departments. With Minerva EDU 2.0, we aim to empower school districts, and service centers, with the tools they need to create a safer future for their students."

Minerva EDU 2.0 is now available to educational institutions across North America, and it promises to be a game-changer in data-driven risk management.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.V3Cybersecurity.com.

About V3 Cybersecurity

V3 Cybersecurity is a Gartner recognized renowned leader in the educational technology sector, committed to transforming the landscape of K-12 education through innovation and cutting-edge solutions. With a dedicated team of experts, V3 Cybersecurity strives to empower technology leaders, administrative leaders, and school districts with the tools they need to achieve excellence in cybersecurity compliance and risk management.

Cybersecurity Contact information:

Name: Carlos Conde

Email: info@v3cybersecurity.com

Website: www.v3cybersecurity.com

