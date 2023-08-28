Chief Marketing Officers are Including Newswire's Press Release Optimizer in 2024 Strategies

Newswire is an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, and planning, as well as media technology.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Chief Marketing Officers are turning to Newswire's Press Release Optimizer (PRO) to earn media mentions, build brand awareness, expand reach, and attract website visitors.

Newswire's PRO helps businesses, no matter the industry, transform the power of a press release into a powerful marketing tool through a steady cadence of press releases, targeted media outreach, data analysis and more.

By taking advantage of PRO, companies have been able to secure coverage in various leading industry publications such as:

Bloomberg

CNET

CNN

Yahoo! News

Nasdaq

MSN

Variety

Benefits of earned media coverage can include increased website traffic, higher conversions, improved search engine optimization rankings, and more.

"Newswire's PRO customers continue to turn their owned media into earned media, which results in wider reach, brand awareness, and more sales opportunities," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "As we inch closer to the end of another year, it's a good time for CMOs to get the wheels in motion and plan how they'll use press release distribution in 2024 and beyond."

To learn more about transforming the power of a press release into a powerful marketing tool, visit Newswire.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

