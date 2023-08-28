Engie has acquired 350 MW of operating storage assets and 880 MW of assets under construction from US battery specialist Broad Reach Power, with commissioning of the latter assets expected by the end of 2024.Engie has agreed to acquire US-based battery company Broad Reach Power from private equity funds EnCap and Apollo. The French energy giant said that it has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition, but it did not disclose the purchase price. The deal includes 350 MW of operational assets and 880 MW of assets under construction, with commissioning expected by the end of 2024. In addition, ...

