28.08.2023 | 16:38
SEE®: SEE's "Better Together" Podcast: Women's Equality Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / SEE®

Episode Summary

Women's Equality Day is the focus of this episode of the "Better Together" podcast with guest Lauren Nennig Tucker who serves as Vice President of Global Total Rewards at SEE® (formerly Sealed Air). Lauren shares details about her career path and how her current role provides her the opportunity to learn about the challenges women, and other employees, are facing in business and how she is not only helping be part of the solution but also bringing attention to pay equity, representation, and leadership.

Listen to the episode here.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, global packaging solutions provider SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace. "Better Together" is hosted and produced by Akilah Garvin, SEE's Senior Manager of Supply Chain Communications.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE® on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE®
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seer
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE®

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777622/SEEs-Better-Together-Podcast-Womens-Equality-Day

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
