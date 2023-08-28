Entergy Corporation: Entergy Arkansas Helps Customers Beat the Heat This Summer

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Summertime brings warmer temperatures, which can translate into financial stress for customers on a tight budget. Over the last several months, Entergy Arkansas has been committed to supporting Arkansans during the high-energy usage months of summer. Our "Beat the Heat" fan drive focuses on helping low-income customers and communities stay cool in the summer. This annual program is vital to many residents, as it can provide relief from the summer heat and offer potential cost savings on their energy bill.

"With it being so extremely hot right now, it's important to be careful and safe. I need this fan to do that," said Monica Williams, Entergy Arkansas customer. "My air filters in my home need to be replaced and I'm still waiting on building maintenance to do that. This fan will really help in the meantime."

Heating and cooling costs make up about 55% of an average customer's electric bill, so taking steps to save energy can help customers better manage usage when temperatures are hot. Placing fans strategically throughout a room can help supplement the use of air conditioning and help the room feel several degrees cooler.

This summer's hot weather and triple-digit temperatures across the Entergy Arkansas service area has resulted in higher energy usage. These conditions can be challenging to customers, and Entergy Arkansas wants to do whatever we can to help.

"The cost of living has gone up so much and to receive anything free that will help during the hot summer months is a blessing," said Erie Blakely, Entergy Arkansas Customer. "I've been an Entergy customer for 40 years and this is a good project for the whole community."

Entergy Arkansas has partnered with several organizations across the state to help distributed fans including:

Ozark Center of Hope - Mountain Home

Arkansas River Valley Area Council - Russellville

Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission - Blytheville

Black River Area Development Corp. - Pocahontas

Watershed Human Community Development Agency - Little Rock

Area Agency on Aging - Pine Bluff

Since many of our customers are facing rising costs for everything from bills to groceries, Entergy Arkansas is doing our part to provide support where we can.

"We recognize the strain that summer energy usage costs can have on our customers," said Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas president and CEO. "We are committed to doing everything we can to help customers manage the summer heat and their utility bills."

In addition to helping provide fans to customers in need, Entergy Arkansas is also equipping residential customers with information and tools to reduce the impact of high summer temperatures and increased energy usage, including partnering with community action agencies to:

Commit more than $230,000 to The Power to Care program, which provides bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Provide an online platform that allows customers to apply for utility bill assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The addition of this online option has resulted in a dramatic increase in LIHEAP applications this summer compared to past years.

Promote Level Billing, Pick-a-Date, and Deferred Payment Arrangements (DPAs) to give all customers helpful options for payment.

Distribute $4.7 million in energy efficiency resources to customers.

For more information about Entergy Arkansas' "Beat the Heat" program, visit www.entergy.com/answers.

Entergy customer Erie Blakely receives a fan from Entergy Volunteers.

