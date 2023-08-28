Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2023 | 16:38
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vanguard Renewables Leads the Renewable Energy Movement Across America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Vanguard Renewables

Learn how Vanguard Renewables converts organic waste into renewable energy providing a valuable asset to people and the planet and supporting decarbonization strategies.

Every day, we set out to change the way the world views waste and how each of us powers our lives. We are committed to reducing on-farm and food-generated greenhouse gas emissions from waste by as much as 95 percent and recycling organic waste into a powerful source of renewable energy and low-carbon fertilizer. We work alongside farms to manage manure, enhance regenerative agriculture practices, improve soil health, protect watersheds, and support herd wellness. Our Farm Powered Strategic Alliance with major food manufacturers and retailers, dairy organizations, and farms provides a path to decarbonization for our partners and a measurable impact in combating climate change.

Vanguard Renewables Farm Powered Anaerobic Digestion facilities are the largest organics recycling destination in the Northeast, and we're growing nationwide.

Learn more: https://vanguardrenewables.com/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Vanguard Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Vanguard Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/vanguard-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Vanguard Renewables

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777636/Vanguard-Renewables-Leads-the-Renewable-Energy-Movement-Across-America

