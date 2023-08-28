Anzeige
Alkermes Honors Women's Equality Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Alkermes

Equality for women matters every day, and at Alkermes we're proud to empower our female colleagues across the organization. In the life sciences industry, striving for gender equality means envisioning a future where the upcoming generations of women scientists, researchers, and innovators have equitable access to learning, growth and advancement opportunities, are listened to and recognized for their unique talents and expertise, and are celebrated for their contributions across the full spectrum of the drug discovery and development process.

The women who came before us, both professionally and those setting examples in our lives outside of school and work, served as role models and mentors who broke barriers. Today's observance of Women's Equality Day in the United States gives us an opportunity to reflect on the ways they shaped us - from having the right to an education, to voting based on our own priorities, and to forging independent personal and professional paths that brought us here today. Now, as leaders ourselves, we're keenly aware of this platform from which we can make a difference. How do we want to shape the future for all the women who come next?

At Alkermes, our five employee-led Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) reflect much of our culture. As a key component of our broader Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB) efforts, which spans our entire organization and business, our ERGs bring colleagues together around causes and communities we believe in. The three of us are all members of and advocates for Alkermes' Women Inspired Network (WIN) ERG, which shines light on the impact the women of our team have on our collective efforts towards making a difference in the lives of patients and communities we serve. A core focus for WIN is promoting ways of working - including how we build our corporate policies, practices, and benefits - that create an equitable environment to support all our colleagues, regardless of gender. WIN also organizes regular learning and development opportunities geared towards empowering women at every stage in their careers.

Additionally, through our Alkermes employee mentorship program, we're each proud to give our time to helping foster our colleagues as they carve out their own paths in the industry. It truly is a two-way exchange, as we're continually inspired by the new thinking and ideas brought by these future leaders.

Read more about Alkermes' commitment to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

Co-Authored by:

  • Heather Faulds, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs
  • Anne Giovanoni, Senior Vice President, Corporate Counsel and Secretary
  • Kanchan Relwani, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs

Original article appeared on LinkedIn.com.

Alkermes, Monday, August 28, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

ACCESSWIRE | Article Logo

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777639/Alkermes-Honors-Womens-Equality-Day

