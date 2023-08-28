IMA®: IMA Launches Cybersecurity and Data Practices Certificate Program

New certificate program will give accounting and finance professionals the tools and knowledge to address cybersecurity issues within their organizations

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the management accounting profession, today released a new certificate program, focused on cybersecurity, data management, and effective risk assessment. As ongoing learning about cybersecurity and other emerging technological issues becomes increasingly imperative, the IMA Cybersecurity & Data Practices Certificate addresses critical skills for accounting and finance professionals, helping to educate them on and prepare them to address cyber threats and defensive measures.

"Cybersecurity is increasingly critical for organizations, especially as technologies rapidly shift and advance," said Jackie Oppenheim, CPTD, CAE, vice president, education and career services at IMA. "Accounting and financial professionals are essential to keeping information secure and this certificate program provides the knowledge and skills necessary to be effective business partners in this ever-changing environment."

The IMA Cybersecurity & Data Practices Certificate educates accounting and finance professionals on their evolving role in managing risks and regulatory compliance. The program covers:

Topics clarifying the management accountant's role in cybersecurity

Risk assessment and mitigation strategies essential to the development of a robust and secure system

Legal considerations needed to maximize regulatory compliance regarding cybersecurity and data protections

Insights into effective system development techniques used to further protect the organization

The program consists of four courses. Upon completion, participants will take a comprehensive exam to earn a professional certificate and digital badge.

For more information about the program, visit here.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

