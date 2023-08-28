Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Participates in Google Cloud Next to Showcase the Company's Google Cloud Offerings and Partnerships

Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud's cutting-edge Generative AI Services and Solutions using the FAIR Practice will be on display

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) - a leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced its participation at Google Cloud Next,?held?August 29-31?in?San Francisco. Google Cloud Next brings together over 15,000 developers, IT professionals, and CXOs worldwide for three days of immersive content and networking opportunities.



Event Attendees can visit Rackspace at booth #217 to learn more about Rackspace's partnership with Google Cloud and the cutting-edge generative AI services and solutions using the Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace (FAIR) Practice. In addition, attendees will be able to learn more about the Rackspace and Aible partnership to further the adoption of generative AI solutions and enable enterprise-scale data analysis and data storytelling at an unprecedented speed. Aible's solutions are built on Google Cloud, while Rackspace provides end-to-end services to manage and deploy in the customer's environment. FAIR powered by Aible is dedicated to accelerating the secure, responsible, and sustainable adoption of generative AI and data solutions in enterprises across all industries.

By visiting Rackspace at booth #217, attendees can participate in an interactive generative AI activity, StickerVerse, to receive a custom sticker and a live interactive Rackspace ICE demonstration.

In addition, Sriram Rajan, Senior Principal Architect, will hold a theater session on Tuesday, August 29th, at 4:30 PT?, "Taking Anthos and AlloyDB for a Multicloud Ride" on how to run applications across Google Cloud using Kubernetes, Anthos, and AlloyDB. Participants will walk away with a reference architecture, use cases, sample deployments, and key considerations.

Rackspace top talent backed by recognized Google Cloud expertise

Three-time winner of the Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards: 2020 Breakthrough Partner of the Year - North America; 2019 Specialization Partner of the Year - Infrastructure; 2018 Cloud Migration Partner of the Year

ISG Provider Lens 2023 Leader in Managed Services and Implementation and Integration Services on Google Cloud

Employs over 3,000 Cloud Professionals

Holds three Google Cloud Specializations for Infrastructure - Services, Cloud Migration - Services, and SAP on Google Cloud - Services

Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace (FAIR)

FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and pragmatic use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 100 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several first-of-a-kind implementations for our customers across the globe. FAIR provides three unique services to help lean into the transformative power of generative AI:

FAIR Ideate: An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption.

FAIR Incubate: An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise's first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes.

FAIR Industrialize: A systematic effort to transform the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and Distributed Cloud Infrastructure for continuous improvement.



Rackspace has used FAIR to implement Rackspace ICE. Rackspace ICE is an AI Duet that boosts the productivity and effectiveness of go-to-market teams. It harnesses the power of AI to automate routine tasks, identify warm leads, surface relevant data and content, and provide real-time contextualized analytics for hyper-personalized customer interactions.

Rackspace is also using FAIR to develop RITA (Rackspace's Intelligent Technology Assistant).

RITA is an interactive chatbot that uses the latest language models to answer text IT service requests, enhance self-service capabilities for inquiries, request new hardware or software, reset forgotten passwords, and answer questions on IT and security policies. In addition, the solution links the response to the specific sections of the source documents for resolution.

Click here ?to learn more about FAIR and unlocking limitless creativity with the power of Generative AI.

For more information on Google Cloud Next '23, click here .

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

