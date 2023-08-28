Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, S2Medical TO 2B, TO 3B and TO 4B. (450/23)

At the request of S2Medical AB, S2Medical ABequity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 29, 2023. S2Medical TO 2B Security name: S2Medical TO 2B ------------------------------- Short name: S2M TO 2B ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020354850 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 302453 ------------------------------- Terms: For two (2) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share. Subscription will be at a subscription price 0,10 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in S2Medical AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti December 01, 2023- December 15, 2023 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 13, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- S2Medical TO 3B Security name: S2Medical TO 3B ------------------------------- Short name: S2M TO 3B ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020354868 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 302454 ------------------------------- Terms: For two (2) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share. Subscription will be at a subscription price 0,15 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in S2Medical AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti June 03, 2024- June 17, 2024 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 13, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- S2Medical TO 4B Security name: S2Medical TO 4B ------------------------------- Short name: S2M TO 4B ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020354876 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 302455 ------------------------------- Terms: For two (2) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share. Subscription will be at a subscription price 0,26 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in S2Medical AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti December 02, 2024- December 16, 2024 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 12, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8 580 065 99.