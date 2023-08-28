Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial? Nach Schlüsselmeldung genau jetzt rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N96D | ISIN: SE0011725084 | Ticker-Symbol: S21
Frankfurt
28.08.23
10:10 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
S2MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S2MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.08.2023 | 17:34
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, S2Medical TO 2B, TO 3B and TO 4B. (450/23)

At the request of S2Medical AB, S2Medical ABequity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from August 29, 2023. 

S2Medical TO 2B

Security name: S2Medical TO 2B
-------------------------------
Short name:   S2M TO 2B   
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020354850  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  302453     
-------------------------------


Terms:   For two (2) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one 
       (1) new B share. Subscription will be at a subscription price 0,10 
       SEK per share.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for          
      1 new B share in S2Medical AB                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti December 01, 2023- December 15, 2023                
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    December 13, 2023                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S2Medical TO 3B

Security name: S2Medical TO 3B
-------------------------------
Short name:   S2M TO 3B   
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020354868  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  302454     
-------------------------------

Terms:   For two (2) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one 
       (1) new B share. Subscription will be at a subscription price 0,15 
       SEK per share.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for          
      1 new B share in S2Medical AB                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti June 03, 2024- June 17, 2024                    
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    June 13, 2024                            
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S2Medical TO 4B

Security name: S2Medical TO 4B
-------------------------------
Short name:   S2M TO 4B   
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020354876  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  302455     
-------------------------------

Terms:   For two (2) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one 
       (1) new B share. Subscription will be at a subscription price 0,26 
       SEK per share.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for          
      1 new B share in S2Medical AB                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti December 02, 2024- December 16, 2024                
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    December 12, 2024                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator
Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8
580 065 99.
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.