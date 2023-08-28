The South Korean government says it plans to set up a 1 GW data center complex powered by solar. The expansive facility will be built in Haenam, a county in South Jeolla province. It will accommodate 25 data centers, each with a capacity of 40 MW.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has agreed to collaborate with Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and Jeonnam Development Corp. to build a data center complex in Haenam, in South Jeolla province. The complex will mainly draw its electricity from PV. Involvement in the initiative extends to multiple regional authorities and ...

