Visit Santa Maria Valley: Santa Maria Valley is at It Again-This Time, Paying Travelers to Take a Midweek Break

The California Central Coast's wine and barbecue destination wants to help people dodge the crowds and the price hikes and will give them $100 to do it.

SANTA MARIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Santa Maria Valley is inviting people to break free from the year-end hustle and take a "Midweek Break," offering travelers $100 to relax, recharge and repay themselves. Following the overwhelming success of its Stimulus campaign, this Central Coast destination is the gift that keeps on giving-literally.





Couple enjoying wine in Santa Maria Valley, at Andrew Murray Winery

Santa Maria Valley, the California Central Coast's wine and barbecue destination, is offering $100 gift cards to the first 500 visitors to book a two-night stay at a qualifying lodging property between Sunday and Thursday.





The first 500 visitors to book their Midweek Break will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card after booking a two-night stay at a qualifying lodging property between Sunday and Thursday. The trip must be between Oct. 15, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024, and the reservation must be made before Sept. 30, 2023, and submitted through a form found on Santa Maria Valley's website to qualify.

"In Santa Maria Valley, $100 goes further than it would in other wine destinations," said Jennifer Harrison, director of tourism for Visit Santa Maria Valley. "We're excited to once again put our money where our mouth is and prove that people get more for their money in Santa Maria Valley. As a bonus, we get to continue supporting our local businesses, who often see a drop in midweek traffic after schools start back up and people resume their routines."

According to Bankrate, the majority of Americans (at least 80%) are making changes to their vacations in order to be more practical with their budgets. Some are seeking less expensive accommodations and/or destinations, while others are taking fewer or shorter trips.

"People need to be reminded to take a pause, invest in themselves and take that much-needed vacation-while not letting any hard-earned PTO go to waste," said Harrison. "With the price hikes we've seen taking place in different areas of the travel industry, Santa Maria Valley remains a true value for visitors and whether you're traveling with friends, family, or flying solo-the break people need is right here."

The numbers show that in Santa Maria Valley, people can eat, drink and do more for less. In comparison to Paso Robles, Napa Valley or Temecula, a stay in Santa Maria Valley saves hundreds of dollars, which leaves a lot more money to sip on world-class wines or get a taste for famous Santa Maria-style barbecue.

Take a Midweek Break enjoying central coast vineyards, tantalizing dining options, incredible scenery and more-visit santamariavalley.com/midweek.

About Santa Maria Valley:

Serving the greater Santa Maria Valley in the heart of California's Central Coast, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit association that facilitates local tourism and provides information on the region's many attractions and visitor services. Famed for its fine wines, natural wonders, agricultural heritage and flavorful barbecue, the Santa Maria Valley offers a broad range of cultural, sporting and historical experiences. For details on Santa Maria Valley lodging, wine tasting, travel deals and e-newsletter alerts, visit santamariavalley.com or call (800) 331-3779.

