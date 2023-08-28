'The Magic of Rob Lake' Released Worldwide by Armed Forces Entertainment

The third streaming special in a record-breaking series starring the World-Renowned Illusionist

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Rob Lake, master illusionist and military advocate, has released an exclusive new special for Armed Forces Entertainment. Available via YouTube, the newest show, The Magic of Rob Lake, features never-before-seen illusions performed in front of an awestruck live audience in addition to cutting-edge street magic, behind-the-scenes footage, and special guest, fellow America's Got Talent alum, ventriloquist Darci Lynn.

As a mainstay and one of the most requested entertainers for Armed Forced Entertainment, Rob's previous two AFE specials have almost one million views and continue to be a juggernaut for the organization.

In addition to his record-setting Armed Forces Entertainment viewership, Rob Lake's mind-blowing illusions dazzle and entertain millions across network television, and at live events in iconic locations like Times Square, the Las Vegas strip, Hollywood, Atlantic City, The Dubai Opera House, Atlantis Bahamas, and more. Rob regularly performs in front of sold-out audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres in more than 45 countries worldwide, where his astonishing original illusions are uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale.

Rob is also a highly sought-after architect of illusion, serving as a magic and illusion consultant, illusion designer, and creative consultant for Adele's Las Vegas residency, multiple Broadway productions like Disney's "Aladdin," "Harry Potter" philharmonic arena tours, "Sesame Street Live," and Walt Disney Imagineering.

Rob dedicates time, support, and his voice to causes he holds near and dear to his heart - supporting members of the military and Animal Rescue. This steaming special is available now at www.roblake.com/afe.

ABOUT ROB LAKE:

Called the "World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, Rob is internationally renowned with sold-out shows and millions of dollars in tickets sold, online engagement of more than 70 million views across YouTube and Facebook, as a featured finalist on America's Got Talent, and most recently on Fox's Game of Talents and E! News's Daily Pop. This master illusionist has dominated the world of magic since becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for "International Stage Magician of the Year." He serves as a magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, world-famous theme parks, Broadway shows, and major public events. For more information, please visit www.roblake.com

