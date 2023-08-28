Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 21 to August 25, 2023:
Transaction
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
21/08/2023
322,944
57.911159
18,702,061.33
XPAR
21/08/2023
149,267
57.801790
8,627,899.79
CEUX
21/08/2023
35,000
57.820705
2,023,724.68
TQEX
21/08/2023
25,000
57.850641
1,446,266.03
AQEU
22/08/2023
311,058
58.039188
18,053,553.74
XPAR
22/08/2023
149,600
58.044076
8,683,393.77
CEUX
22/08/2023
35,000
58.039742
2,031,390.97
TQEX
22/08/2023
35,000
58.046803
2,031,638.11
AQEU
23/08/2023
293,943
57.171315
16,805,107.85
XPAR
23/08/2023
200,000
57.111850
11,422,370.00
CEUX
23/08/2023
30,000
57.133348
1,714,000.44
TQEX
23/08/2023
15,000
57.233517
858,502.76
AQEU
24/08/2023
316,449
57.254129
18,118,011.87
XPAR
24/08/2023
159,000
57.251026
9,102,913.13
CEUX
24/08/2023
45,000
57.255703
2,576,506.64
TQEX
24/08/2023
21,000
57.263031
1,202,523.65
AQEU
25/08/2023
294,616
57.615893
16,974,563.93
XPAR
25/08/2023
189,666
57.593091
10,923,451.20
CEUX
25/08/2023
39,839
57.599220
2,294,695.33
TQEX
25/08/2023
14,000
57.662419
807,273.87
AQEU
Total
2,681,382
57.582190
154,399,849.05
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
