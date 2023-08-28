FAN EXPO Dallas: Dallas FAN FESTIVAL Returns this Fall!! Three-day Pop Culture Celebration Comes to North Texas from October 20-22, 2023

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Fans are celebrating the return of the Dallas FAN FESTIVAL this Fall, running from Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Irving Convention Center located at 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039.

"Every year, we bring thousands of fans together to experience celebrity guests, shopping, family fun, cosplay and unbelievable programming all weekend long," says Andrew Moyes, VP of FAN EXPO HQ, the largest producer of pop culture events in the world. Dallas FAN FESTIVAL is driven by the invitation for fans to 'Discover. Celebrate. Belong' in a unique way in Irving/Las Colinas, the exciting entertainment hub just north of Dallas.

"Dallas FAN FESTIVAL's perennial main attractions include celebrity photo ops and meet and greets, the chance to meet legendary comic book creators and a truly unique shopping experience," says Moyes.

Celebrity guests and programming that celebrates the wonders of the pop culture community that is thriving in North Texas and beyond, will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 24, 2023. Hours and information are available at dallasfanfestival.com.

DETAILS: Dallas FAN FESTIVAL runs Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2023

Friday, October 20 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P. M.

Saturday, October 21 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, October 22 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The Irving Convention Center is located at 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ:

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

MEDIA ACCREDITATION HERE

Contact: Dana Cobb

FAN EXPO Dallas/The Vokol Group

dana@thevokolgroup.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: FAN EXPO Dallas

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777707/Dallas-FAN-FESTIVAL-Returns-this-Fall-Three-day-Pop-Culture-Celebration-Comes-to-North-Texas-from-October-20-22-2023