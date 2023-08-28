3 Rivers Capital Announces Dalton J. Potts As Vice President, Transactions Team

Potts To Play An Integral Part In the Private Equity Firm's Growing Investment Operations Including Transaction Dynamics and Business Development, Reporting To 3 Rivers Capital Managing Director, Transactions, Michael Zhong

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital ( https://3riverscap.com/ ) has announced Dalton J. Potts as Vice President, Transactions Team, effective immediately. Headquartered in the private equity firm's Dallas-Fort Worth location, Potts will report to 3 Rivers Capital Managing Director, Transactions, Michael Zhong.

Dalton J. Potts

Vice President, Transactions Team

3 Rivers Capital

In his new position as Vice President, Transactions Team, Potts will play a vital role in all investment activities, including, but not limited to, transaction evaluation and executing, business development, investment thesis creation, and portfolio company monitoring. He will oversee the Transactions team in its progression through 3RC's deal analysis process.

Potts joins 3 Rivers Capital from a middle market, consumer services focused private equity firm where he was a Principal on the investment team. Previously, he served as an Investment Banker at Greenhill & Co. Potts received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree (BBA) from The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business.

"We are excited to announce the hiring of Dalton J. Potts to the 3 Rivers Capital Transactions Team, where his extensive experience and impressive track record of achievement will contribute to the continuing expansion of our firm's investment portfolio," said Zhong.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $3-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. Visit https://3riverscap.com/ .

